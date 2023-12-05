SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

SPTN stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $790.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.49%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

