SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $152.81 and last traded at $152.82. 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.61.
SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.82.
About SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust
World Gold Trust operates as a trust. It consists of series of fund which include SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust, which is designed to provide investors with the economic effect of holding gold in terms of the reference currencies. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
