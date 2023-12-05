SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,067,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 334,726 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 326.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 434,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 332,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $39.82.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

