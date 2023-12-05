Spire Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Spire in a report released on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

NYSE SR opened at $62.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Spire has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $75.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Spire by 275.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 229,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 0.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,968,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,254,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Spire by 394.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Spire by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spire by 107.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,981,000 after buying an additional 742,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,475. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $88,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.81%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

