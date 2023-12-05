Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Sprout Social worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SPT

Sprout Social Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.