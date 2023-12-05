Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Norwegian Cruise Line Call Options (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 38,774 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical volume of 29,668 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 561,946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,600,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,853,000 after purchasing an additional 732,065 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 918,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCLH opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

