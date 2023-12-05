Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.08.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.36. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $39.56.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 81.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Further Reading

