Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.13.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
Surgery Partners stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.97 and a beta of 2.86.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.74 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
