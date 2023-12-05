Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Surgery Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,626,000 after purchasing an additional 513,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,396 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,564,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,819,000 after purchasing an additional 85,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,138 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.97 and a beta of 2.86.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.74 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.