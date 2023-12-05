Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2023

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREXFree Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Varex Imaging worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 70.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VREX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Varex Imaging

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 1.4 %

VREX opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $772.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.