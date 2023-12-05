Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Varex Imaging worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 70.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VREX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 1.4 %

VREX opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $772.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.