Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of PAR Technology worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PAR Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,588,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAR. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

PAR Technology stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

