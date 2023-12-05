Swiss National Bank Buys 12,500 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 466.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SI-BONE by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31,311 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. On average, analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $26,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,461.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,777.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $26,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,461.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,521 shares of company stock worth $761,439 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

See Also

