Swiss National Bank Buys 800 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Cassava Sciences worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.29. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

