Swiss National Bank Has $1.99 Million Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,321,000 after buying an additional 53,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 110,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $101,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,571.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

PEBO stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.