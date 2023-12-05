Swiss National Bank Has $2.13 Million Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 479,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 63,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

NYSE SPCE opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $767.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 11,299.86% and a negative return on equity of 113.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPCE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

