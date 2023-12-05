Swiss National Bank Has $2.22 Million Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 141.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,042,000 after purchasing an additional 284,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,370,000 after acquiring an additional 231,028 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 25.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after acquiring an additional 495,847 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 234,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after buying an additional 87,530 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $581.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.05.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMCI. UBS Group started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

