Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,498,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,117 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after acquiring an additional 958,963 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.62. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

