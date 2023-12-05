Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,200 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nevro by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Price Performance

Nevro stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $682.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

