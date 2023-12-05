Swiss National Bank Purchases New Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 89bio by 2,823.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after buying an additional 2,965,364 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $35,838,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $33,666,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $28,117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in 89bio by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after buying an additional 1,037,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get 89bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

89bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $684.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. 89bio’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

89bio Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.