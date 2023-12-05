Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,306,000 after buying an additional 478,676 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,907,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,871,000 after acquiring an additional 720,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

