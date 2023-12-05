TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MOLOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. 25,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 41,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness

Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

