Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

