TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at $336,599,780.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,658 shares of company stock worth $115,797,923. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SNX opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

