Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Shares Down 0.8%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. 258,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 267,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Templeton Global Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Global Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.