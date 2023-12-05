Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 30.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $93.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

