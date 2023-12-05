Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TX. TheStreet cut Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ternium has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.79%.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

