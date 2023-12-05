Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.65. 35,307 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 26,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

