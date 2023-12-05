TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$167.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. CSFB raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$121.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$165.04 on Tuesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$133.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$188.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$161.37.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

