The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III Sells 7,162 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

