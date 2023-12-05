The Clorox Company Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.53.

Shares of CLX opened at $143.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.01 and a 200-day moving average of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

