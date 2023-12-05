The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

