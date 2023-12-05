The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.15. Middleby has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

