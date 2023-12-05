The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.78.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$82.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$75.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$80.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.67%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 72.86%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

