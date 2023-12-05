Theory Financial LLC Sells 3,755 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Theory Financial LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 79,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Apple by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 52,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,270,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.43 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.05 and its 200 day moving average is $182.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

