Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 63,644 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,992% compared to the typical daily volume of 700 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 799,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.27. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

