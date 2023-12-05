Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,403 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 147% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,784 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hawaiian Stock Up 192.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 199.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 556.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 262.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hawaiian by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 192.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

