Transcontinental (TCL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$706.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$755.20 million.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Transcontinental from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

