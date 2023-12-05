United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

UNFI opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $949.46 million, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.92.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 11,265 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $150,049.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Quarry LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 17.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

