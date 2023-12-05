United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Down 0.9%

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.19 and last traded at $57.27. 13,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 19,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.79.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $174.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,832,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the first quarter worth $9,085,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 21,885 shares during the period.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

