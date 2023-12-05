Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

