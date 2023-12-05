US Bancorp DE Acquires 25,343 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 633,575.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,343 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $351.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

