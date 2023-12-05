US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,801 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hayward were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 44.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $104,000.

Hayward Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.25. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other Hayward news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

