US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,241.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.36 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

