US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.