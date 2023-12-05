US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008,200 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

