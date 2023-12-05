US Bancorp DE Buys 821 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 335.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 56,457 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 119.6% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 85,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

