US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

