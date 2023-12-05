US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $111,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

