US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ingevity by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after buying an additional 422,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after buying an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after buying an additional 260,543 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ingevity by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,618,000 after buying an additional 108,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Price Performance

NGVT opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NGVT

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.