US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.09. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $77.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Further Reading

