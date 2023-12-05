US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 7.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 26.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Gold Fields by 30.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 411.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $4,262,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GFI opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

